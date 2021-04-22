news

Stellantis scraps digital speedometers for Peugeot car in chips shortage

22 April 2021 - 08:49 By Reuters
Stellantis is replacing digital speedometers with analogue ones in the Peugeot 308 due to the ongoing global chip shortage.
Stellantis is replacing digital speedometers with analogue ones in the Peugeot 308 due to the ongoing global chip shortage.
Image: Supplied

Car maker Stellantis said on Wednesday it would replace digital speedometers with more old-fashioned analogue ones in one of its Peugeot models, in a fallout from a global shortage of semiconductor chips that is roiling the auto industry.

The change will only affect Peugeot 308 cars, among group brands that include Chrysler, Citroën and Jeep since France's PSA Group merged with Italian-American company Fiat-Chrysler this year to form Stellantis.

“It's a nifty and agile way of getting around a real hurdle for car production, until the 'chips' crisis ends,” a spokesperson for Stellantis told Reuters.

Manufacturing of Peugeot 308 cars had already been disrupted at the group's French factory of Sochaux due to the shortage, echoing temporary halts and production cutbacks globally, from Ford Motor to Volkswagen, in recent months.

The Covid-19 pandemic drove up demand for semiconductor chips for use in electronics like computers, as people worked from home, and suppliers are struggling to adjust.

The traditional speedometers on Peugeot 308 cars should start appearing in vehicles by the end of May, the company said, while Stellantis is keeping chips for digital dashboards on its most popular models, like the Peugeot 3008 SUV.

The current Peugeot 308 is due to be phased out in the autumn, and the next generation of this vehicle will be produced with digital speedometers at a different factory, in Mulhouse.

Peugeot sold around 98.000 of its 308 models last year.

French news channel LCI said Peugeot was mulling a 400 discount (roughly R6,863) on cars with the analogue speedometers. Stellantis declined to comment.

READ MORE

Britain's driverless car ambitions hit speed bump with insurers

Britain's goal to be a leader in adopting self-driving cars could backfire unless automakers and government regulators spell out the current ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Tesla is driving on Autopilot through a regulatory grey zone

The fatal crash of a Tesla with no-one apparently behind the wheel has cast a new light on the safety of semi-autonomous vehicles and the nebulous US ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

German EV charging points, power sales to take off

The number of public charging points needed by electric vehicles (EV) in Germany could jump more than tenfold and the value of the market for power ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Somebody leaked photos of the new VW Polo ahead of its reveal New Models
  2. VW offers sneak peek of refreshed 2021 Polo ahead of Thursday reveal New Models
  3. Yes, the colour of your car affects your insurance premium Features
  4. WATCH | Italian karter handed 15-year ban for race meltdown Motorsport
  5. Five things to know about the new 2021 Haval Jolion New Models

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library
X