news

Honda to suspend three Japanese plants in May due to chip shortage

28 April 2021 - 12:52 By Reuters
The ongoing global chip shortage will see Honda suspend production at three of its Japanese plants in May.
The ongoing global chip shortage will see Honda suspend production at three of its Japanese plants in May.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Honda Motor Co will suspend three plants in Japan for as many as six days in May due to a chip shortage, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Honda will suspend two plants in Saitama Prefecture for six days and its Suzuka plant in Mie Prefecture for five days, he said. The output cut was reported earlier by Kyodo.

The suspension is due to a chip shortage caused by various factors, he added. He declined to outline the volume or models of vehicles affected but said that the company will carefully examine the situation for production following June.

Automakers worldwide are struggling due to a shortage of chips, exacerbated by a fire at Renesas Electronic Corp's chip plant in Japan and a storm in Texas.

Toyota to buy Lyft unit in boost to self-driving plans

Toyota will acquire Lyft's self-driving technology unit for $550m (roughly R7.9bn), the companies said, as the Japanese firm steps up its automation ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Lotus aims to expand and go all-electric by 2028

British sports car maker Lotus said on Tuesday it will invest more than £2bn (roughly R40bn) in new technology and in massively expanding production ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Ford is accelerating its EV battery development

Ford Motor Co on Tuesday took a fresh step toward taking control of electric vehicle battery design and production, saying it would establish a ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | Opel returns to form with the 2021 Corsa Elegance 1.2T Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | Safety concerns take the shine off new 2021 Suzuki Swift First Drives
  3. REVIEW | 2021 Mercedes E300 cabriolet is a real smoothie Reviews
  4. WATCH | Italian karter handed 15-year ban for race meltdown Motorsport
  5. Volkswagen delays local launch of new Golf 8 GTI New Models

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...
X