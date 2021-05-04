New vehicle sales remain in slow recovery despite April cool-off

Sales during April will also have been impacted by the numerous public holidays, providing fewer selling days during the month.

“Reassuringly, however, is that sales during the first four months of the year remain 28.3% ahead of the corresponding period last year. This is purely as a result of April volumes measured against the 574 sales recorded in April last year. Within this context, first quarter 2021 sales were 0.9% lower than 2020.”

The passenger car segment sold 22,911 units during April, 86.2% of which were retailed through dealers to consumers. Dealer channel sales were relatively robust and are 27.3% ahead year to date. The segment was 13.9% down on March sales.

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) by comparison were 24.3% lower than March, taking a harder knock — though year-to-date sales in the segment are 46.9% higher. Dealer channels sales in the segment accounted for 90% of sales.

“Demand in the new vehicle market remains high as judged by WesBank’s daily application rate,” says Gaoaketse.

“While WesBank continues to finance more than twice the number of pre-owned vehicles than new, there is a marginal shift towards new car sales as experienced during April.”

Affordability remains a key purchase consideration, driving consumers towards the pre-owned market.

“Attractive incentives in the new vehicle market, however, as well as low interest rates, are providing some stimulus to the new vehicle market,” Gaoaketse concludes.