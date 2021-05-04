news

WATCH | Mexico City metro overpass train cars collapse on road below

04 May 2021 - 11:31 By Reuters

An overpass in Mexico City’s metro partially collapsed with train cars on it on Monday night, videos on Mexican television and social media showed, although it was not immediately clear if there were injuries or any fatalities.

Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter she was headed to the scene of the accident.

One of the videos on Milenio TV shows the overpass collapsing on cars on a road below.

Another video showed emergency medical crews and firefighters at the scene of the accident combing through wreckage and looking for survivors.

