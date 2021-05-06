news

VW lifts margin target on demand for premium cars

06 May 2021 - 09:27 By Reuters
A file photograph of Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess.
A file photograph of Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess.
Image: Swen Pförtner - PoolGetty Images

Volkswagen, Europe's largest car maker, raised its operating margin target for 2021 on Thursday, pointing to stronger demand for more profitable cars in the first three months of the year.

The group now expects its operating profit margin to be 5.5-7% this year, vs a previous forecast for 5.0-6.5%, with vehicle deliveries and sales each up by more than a fifth.

The better outlook is mainly driven by improved demand for high-margin premium cars such as Porsche and Audi, a trend that has also been observed by rivals General Motors, Daimler, Ford and Stellantis.

During the first quarter deliveries of cars under the Porsche and Audi brands were both up about a third year on year, Volkswagen has said. Sales of electric vehicles more than doubled to 133,300 vehicles.

“We started the year with great momentum and are on a strong operational course. This is clearly reflected in our positive quarterly figures,” Volkswagen AG CEO Herbert Diess said.

“Our successful e-offensive continues to gain momentum and we have significantly expanded it with attractive new models.”

Shares in the group were indicated to open 1.2% higher in premarket trade.

The world's second largest carmaker by vehicle sales this year pleased investors when it provided more detail about its electric vehicle strategy, including higher sales targets and plans to build six battery factories in Europe.

Volkswagen's operating profit came in at 4.8bn (roughly R83,056,580,000) in the first quarter to March, helped by cost cuts and higher sales, vs €0.9bn in the same period last year that was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its improved outlook for the year comes even though the car maker expects the impact of an ongoing shortage of crucial automotive chips to intensify in the second quarter.

READ MORE

News cars and new strategy: how Renault plans to tackle the future

The worldwide chip shortage has delayed the planned 2021 introduction of the new Renault Captur SUV and Clio hatchback in SA, with the vehicles only ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Volvo online store goes live in Mzansi

Keen on purchasing a new Volvo? SA motorists can now click on over to My.Volvo: an online showroom where they can buy one of the Swedish luxury car ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New vehicle sales remain in slow recovery despite April cool-off

April new vehicle sales told an inspiring story of the SA motor industry’s resilience, while also providing a harsh reminder of the bleak outlook ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 VW Amarok V6 is a bakkie bruiser in a business suit Reviews
  2. The Citroën Ami is a much-needed toast to cheap joules Features
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Haval Jolion is the best Chinese offering yet First Drives
  4. REVIEW | The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a supercar slayer Reviews
  5. Hyundai to debut luxury Genesis brand in Europe this summer news

Latest Videos

Death of a queen: Zulu Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu honoured on journey to KZN
The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
X