'Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?' Musk asks Twitter
11 May 2021 - 11:31
Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin.
Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.
Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.
But the cryptocurrency lost more than a third of its price on Sunday after he called it a “hustle” during his guest-host spot on the “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch TV show.