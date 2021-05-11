news

Nissan posts record annual loss thanks to pandemic and chip shortage

11 May 2021 - 11:21 By Reuters
The Nissan headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.
The Nissan headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.
Image: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Nissan Motor Co on Tuesday reported a record annual loss as the coronavirus pandemic hit vehicle sales and a global shortage of semiconductors forced the carmaker to cut production.

Nissan, Japan's No. 3 carmaker by sales, said its annual operating loss widened in the year ended March 31 to 150.65bn yen (roughly R19.3bn) from a 40bn yen (roughly R5.2bn) shortfall in the previous year. It marked a second consecutive annual loss and its worst performance in 12 years.

However, it beat its February forecast of a 205bn yen (roughly R26.3bn) loss thanks to a sales recovery in China and cost cutting.

READ MORE

GMA to develop electric vans and SUVs for carmakers, start-ups

Supercar maker Gordon Murray Automotive said on Tuesday it plans a £300m (roughly R5.9bn) expansion over the next five years, which includes ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Investors chide Toyota's Toyoda for questioning combustion car ban

Some Toyota Motor shareholders have criticised its president Akio Toyoda for questioning Japan's plans to ban conventional cars only days after the ...
Motoring
1 day ago

BMW could face €1bn hit from costlier raw materials

Rising raw material prices, in particular rhodium, palladium and steel, could cost German carmaker BMW an additional €1bn (roughly R17,246,892,300) ...
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Wolff’s message to race control signals new move for F1 Motorsport
  2. The Citroën Ami is a much-needed toast to cheap joules Features
  3. All-new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is headed for Mzansi New Models
  4. Four easy ways to get your vehicle ready for winter Features
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is a supercar slayer Reviews

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X