Chip supply could remain tight until 2022, says Bosch CEO

18 May 2021 - 08:00 By Reuters
Automotive supplier Bosch has warned that the global chip crisis might be with us until 2022.
Image: Steve AllenUK / 123rf

The supply of crucial semiconductors to the car sector could remain tight until 2022, the CEO of the world's largest automotive supplier, Robert Bosch GmbH, told German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“There are difficult months ahead of us, and the situation could remain tense until 2022,” Volkmar Denner told the paper, marking the latest sector heavyweight to warn of a prolonged shortage of chips.

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess earlier this month said Europe's top carmaker was in “crisis mode” over an ongoing lack of badly needed automotive chips, adding the affect of the shortage would intensify and hit profits in the second quarter.

