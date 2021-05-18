news

Lamborghini maps a cautious course towards electrification

18 May 2021 - 13:15 By Reuters
A file photograph of the Lamborghini logo. The supercar brand plans to produce an entirely petrol-electric hybrid lineup by 2024.
A file photograph of the Lamborghini logo. The supercar brand plans to produce an entirely petrol-electric hybrid lineup by 2024.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Supercar brand Lamborghini plans to invest $1.5bn (roughly R21bn) to produce an entirely petrol-electric hybrid line-up by 2024, but its first fully electric model will not appear until the second half of the decade, the brand's CEO said.

Lamborghini, part of Volkswagen AG's Volkswagen Group, and other players in the rarefied market for high-performance sports cars, including Ferrari NV, Aston Martin Lagonda and McLaren, are wrestling with how to shift their line-ups to battery power without losing the visceral performance that supports their premium pricing.

Lamborghini's plan is to shift its current models — the Huracan and Aventador sports cars and the Urus SUV — to hybrid, petrol-electric powertrains by the end of 2024, the brand's CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, told reporters in a video briefing ahead of Tuesday's announcement.

During the second half of the decade, Lamborghini plans a new, all-electric model which will likely have seating for four, Winkelmann said. The exact design of that model has not been decided, he said, but, “in terms of the design, the sexier car is a two-door car”.

That timetable would put Lamborghini behind Ferrari, which has promised to have a battery-electric model by 2025.

Governments around the world have begun proposing deadlines as early as 2030 for phasing out petroleum-fuelled internal combustion vehicles to hit climate goals.

For makers of high-performance sports cars, abandoning internal combustion is both a technical and emotional challenge. The roaring sound of a 12-cylinder engine is as core to the Lamborghini brand as the edgy, aggressive styling of its cars or its rampaging bull logo.

On a technical level, lithium-ion batteries cannot operate for long at top speed on a track.

“We have to define what sportiness is in the new era, in the battery electric era,” Winkelmann said. “Range is the top priority. This is still something we have to work on.”

READ MORE

The Big Short's Michael Burry just bet $530m against Tesla

The family office run by "Big Short" investor Michael Burry has disclosed a short position against Tesla Inc worth more than half a billion
Motoring
4 hours ago

Chip supply could remain tight until 2022, says Bosch CEO

The supply of crucial semiconductors to the car sector could remain tight until 2022, the CEO of the world's largest automotive supplier, Robert ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Mixed bag for June fuel prices as oil continues to battle the rand

Some up, some down – that’s the picture for the month-end fuel price adjustment, according to the Automobile Association, which was commenting on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Four easy ways to get your vehicle ready for winter Features
  2. VW shows sketches of its racy new 2021 Polo GTI New Models
  3. Mixed bag for June fuel prices as oil continues to battle the rand news
  4. The 2021 Peugeot 208 has arrived in SA and we've got pricing New Models
  5. Magnetic roadway could wirelessly charge your EV while you drive Features

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X