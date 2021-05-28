news

WATCH | Man drives his car over a pedestrian bridge

Suzuki Jimny driver makes u-turn over a pedestrian overpass after missing exit

28 May 2021 - 15:44 By TimesLIVE
Stairs? Who cares? After missing his exit, the Jimny driver made a u-turn on a pedestrian overpass.
Stairs? Who cares? After missing his exit, the Jimny driver made a u-turn on a pedestrian overpass.
Image: YouTube

When you miss an offramp on the freeway, you usually drive to the next one and turn around - though we have seen impatient drivers making dangerous u-turns across the freeway divider.

A driver in China had a more novel idea by driving his Suzuki Jimny over a pedestrian overpass, as shown in this video uploaded by South China Morning Post. The diminutive SUV was small enough to squeeze through the narrow gap, drive up the stairs and over the bridge.

Fortunately there didn’t seem to be pedestrians on the bridge, except for a police officer who promptly fined the driver and deducted points from his licence. 

The man’s explanation? He had missed his exit.

WATCH | Car hijackers get sprayed with petrol

Quick-thinking pump attendant gives would-be robbers a dramatic dousing
Motoring
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Audi RS4 Avant

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the mighty Audi RS4 Avant
Motoring
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he tests the Mercedes-AMG E63 S
Motoring
2 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. REVIEW | 2021 Toyota Fortuner is tough and sophisticated Reviews
  2. FIRST DRIVE | New 2021 Hyundai i20 oozes pizazz First Drives
  3. 10 great used hatchbacks for under R300,000 Features
  4. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  5. Five things to know about the all-new 2021 Hyundai i20 New Models

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...