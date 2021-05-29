EV firm Rivian could seek $70bn valuation in IPO

Electric-truck start-up Rivian Automotive Inc could target a valuation of about $70bn (roughly R964.9bn) in its potential public listing later this year, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co-backed Rivian had a valuation of $27.6bn (roughly R380.4bn), Reuters reported in January, after a $2.65bn (about R36.5bn) investment round led by T. Rowe Price.

Rivian is working with advisers including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Morgan Stanley on an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The news outlet in February reported the company could seek a valuation of about $50bn (roughly R689.2bn).

Rivian, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley declined to comment on Bloomberg News' Friday report, and Goldman Sachs did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rivian, which aims to compete with Tesla Inc, targets to start production of an electric-pickup and SUV this year.