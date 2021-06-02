Pope Francis is poised to get his first electric popemobile

Throughout the years popes have been transported in various cars modified and fortified for their public appearances.

Fisker Inc co-founders Henrik Fisker and Dr Geeta Gupta-Fisker are building the first purely electric car for use by the head of the Catholic church. They held a private audience with Pope Francis and presented him with a popemobile concept based on the Fisker Ocean, an all-electric SUV the company builds.

The car will have a glass cupola to allow the pope to greet the public.

The Ocean is a medium-size SUV that’s powered by an 80kWh battery pack said to offer a range of up to 483km on a full charge and equipped with a full-length solar roof that can generate enough sun power to propel the car for about 4km a day for a year.

The popemobile-in-waiting also has environmentally friendly materials inside, such as carpets made from recycled plastic bottles recovered from the ocean.