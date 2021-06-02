news

Stellantis considering building a new gigafactory in Italy

02 June 2021 - 11:05 By Reuters
The all-electric Fiat 500. Stellantis has said it would offer electric versions of almost all its European line-up by 2025, and that by 2030 battery-hybrid and full-electric cars should make up 70% of the group's European sales.
Image: Supplied

Stellantis might pick Italy to build a new gigafactory in Europe, to support its expansion into electric mobility, as the carmaker is discussing conditions of the project with Rome, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

In April Stellantis, which was formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, said additional gigafactories in Europe and in the US would be decided this year.

“Discussions are just at the stage of an exchange on the principle of creating a gigafactory to cover (Stellantis') future needs. These conditions will have to be studied with Italian authorities,” the source said, adding that nothing had yet been decided.

Italy is one of the carmaker's main manufacturing hubs.

Stellantis declined to comment.

In its 205bn (roughly R3,459,999,860,000) recovery plan, Italy will spend almost 24bn (roughly R403,134,370,800) on the transition to cleaner energy and sustainable mobility. As part of this, Rome plans to invest 1bn (roughly R16,800,560,000) to enhance its battery, and solar and wind power industries.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and chairperson John Elkann held a virtual meeting last week with Italy's industry minister Giancarlo Giorgetti.

“An exchange took place on the principle of the coverage of Stellantis needs in batteries, and given the group produces numerous vehicles in Italy, there would be a shared interest in discussing the conditions of a gigafactory in Italy,” the source said.

A government source said the minister and Stellantis had discussed last week about a possible contribution by Rome, through funds from Italy's recovery plan, to the production of batteries for electric mobility.

Stellantis has said it would offer electric versions of almost all its European line-up by 2025, and that by 2030 battery-hybrid and full-electric cars should make up 70% of the group's European sales.

The group has two gigafactory projects in Europe, one in France and one in Germany, in a joint venture with a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

The two sites represent a total investment of 5bn (roughly R83,984,975,000) and should allow production of batteries for one million cars per year on the basis of a cumulative 48 GWh capacity.

In January the EU approved a plan which includes giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support production of electric vehicle batteries, helping the bloc to cut imports and compete with industry leader China.

