China electric car maker betting on cult status and price to sell a million

Using “stickers,” the car’s panels and body can be transformed. Some sport the Nike swoosh, some have galaxy-like outer space scenes and others cartoon characters from Hello Kitty and Doraemon. The original Hongguang Mini comes in around 20 different base colours, which can be switched up, and buyers can customise the interior as well.

Zorah Zhang (no relation) is a typical client. The 23-year-old is a fan of Hayao Miyazaki, the Japanese animator who directed My Neighbor Totoro, a fantasy film featuring a character called The Catbus, a grinning feline whose seats are covered in fur.

She’s pimped her Hongguang Mini to resemble it, spending around 15,000 yuan (roughly R31,000) to cover the car’s interior with brown velveteen and studding the roof with lights that sparkle at night.

“A lot of my friends have the Mini, you see them everywhere in Liuzhou,” said Zhang, who lives with her parents (they drive a BMW sedan). “I love things that reflect my character. I may change the look of the car again if there’s other stuff I fancy.”

As frivolous as turning a set of wheels into a fashion accessory may seem, there’s a very real market up for grabs.

Outside Liuzhou, EV penetration in China is still only around 6% and competition is fierce. Tesla may be the name that resonates loudest, particularly in larger cities like Beijing and Shanghai where its first Gigafactory is located, but a host of newer, local entrants from Nio Inc to Xpeng Inc, Li Auto Inc and WM Motor are crowding in.

At the same time, other home-grown players like BYD Co, a car maker long backed by Warren Buffett, are upping their EV game and international behemoths such as Volkswagen AG are ploughing billions of dollars into new electric line-ups.

With consumers in China overwhelmed by choice when fossil-fuel cars are added to the mix, car makers need to give motorists what they want to survive, said Jochen Siebert, MD of consultancy JSC Automotive in Singapore.

“SAIC-GM-Wuling has to come up with new ideas all the time to attract consumers,” Siebert said. The Hongguang Mini is “a kind of accessory, which means it’s a fashion item that might go out of fashion sooner or later.”

For now, it’s a strategy that’s paying dividends for Wuling. The company, owned 50.1% by Shanghai-based SAIC, 44% by GM’s China unit and 5.9% by Guangxi Automobile, sold 1.6 million vehicles last year. While that was down about 4% from 2019 amid the pandemic, Wuling’s new-energy vehicle sales almost tripled to 174,000 units.

For GM — which is doubling down on electrification and autonomous driving under CEO Mary Barra — the Hongguang Mini appears to have been a boon. The car maker saw revenue of $9.9bn (roughly R133,573,275,000) from its China car joint ventures in first-quarter results out last month, up from $4.3bn (roughly R58,016,675,000) for the first three months of 2020. GM, which has several other partnerships in China, doesn’t break out Wuling’s revenue in its financial results.

While customer engagement has distinguished the Hongguang Mini, cost has been main driver of its blockbuster sales in a country where many find the sticker price of a Tesla Model 3, which sells for the equivalent of $39,300 (roughly R530,190), beyond reach. The basic Hongguang Mini starts at $4,500, and even the new Macaron sells for under $6,000.

Wuling has been able to churn out cheap cars thanks in part to its good supply-chain management, honed with the super-popular microvans. Many of Wuling’s suppliers have also set up manufacturing bases in Liuzhou, which has helped cap costs further. It’s a model that’s being replicated by car companies in other cities and provinces across China, flattering for Wuling but challenging too as the price of rivals’ cars come down.

Multinational car makers are also eyeing the compact EV space, with Daimler AG set to make an electric version of the Smart — for many, the consummate tiny car — in China with its own venture partner.

The global shortage of semiconductors is also weighing on Wuling, with the Hongguang Mini, despite being a basic EV, still requiring more than 100 chips. Hongguang Mini production has been hit by the shortfall, with output of the Macaron expected to be down around 15% in May, according to Zhang.

The hefty sales target for 2022 is the cornerstone of Wuling’s plan to maintain its market-leading momentum. After debuting a convertible Hongguang Mini at the Shanghai Auto Show in April, it’s aiming to release a mid-cycle enhancement of the vehicle later this year and is working on a two-seater EV targeted at younger men, Zhang said.

At a Wuling dealership in downtown Liuzhou, user-experience manager Li Zhengguang says there’s a four-person team focused solely on new media. They communicate with would-be customers using Douyin, as TikTok is known in China, and Little Red Book, a trusted social shopping platform popular with young women, sharing photos and videos. Li, who used to sell diamond engagement rings, says there’s not a lot of difference between jewellery and cars. Create desire for a cool product and buyers will come, he says.

Pitching the Hongguang Mini not as a cheap car but a coveted accessory in brand-conscious China is brilliant, JSC Automotive’s Siebert said.

“It’s become a hallmark of SAIC-GM-Wuling over the past 20 years to always surprise the market, and themselves,” he said. “They’ve done extremely well because they focus on the right things. On quality, when they were mainly making microvans, and now on marketing.”

