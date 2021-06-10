news

German car authority starts probe against Porsche for false fuel consumption data

10 June 2021 - 10:56 By Reuters
A file photograph of the Porsche logo.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Germany's car authority KBA has started a probe against Porsche, suspecting incorrect fuel consumption data for petrol-powered cars, news portal Business Insider reported on Thursday.

Porsche said it had made a voluntary notification to the authority as “a precautionary measure” a year ago, regarding conformity issues with individual vehicles.

“The current procedure has already been able to find no conformity deviations in the large majority of vehicles,” a Porsche spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

The number of vehicles affected was “far less” than 1% of the Porsche fleet, the spokesperson said, adding no decision had yet been reached and that proceedings were at an early stage.

KBA was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story.

