Geely's EV brand Zeekr just sold out of deliverable cars for 2021

15 June 2021 - 12:21 By Reuters
The all-electric Zeekr 001.
The all-electric Zeekr 001.
Zeekr, a new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand launched this year by Geely, has sold out of deliveries for this year, CEO An Conghui said on Tuesday.

Geely, the owner of Volvo Cars, in April launched Zeekr to target growing Chinese demand for premium EVs that has boosted sales for Tesla Inc and Chinese peer Nio Inc.

Parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and Geely Automobile jointly invested 2 billion yuan (roughly R4.2bn) in the Zeekr venture.

Executives said that Zeekr would use a direct sales model to manage pricing and inventory. The brand plans to open more than 100 stores this year. Geely is making Zeekr 001 cars in China's eastern city of Ningbo.

