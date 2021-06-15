news

Hyundai and GM are still serious about 'flying cars'

15 June 2021 - 08:09 By Reuters
A digital rendering of the Cadillac VTOL concept.
A digital rendering of the Cadillac VTOL concept.
Image: Cadillac

Hyundai Motor Co and General Motors Co said on Monday they are pushing ahead with developing flying cars, with the South Korean company expressing optimism it could have an air-taxi service in operation as soon as 2025.

A GM executive said it could take until 2030 for air-taxi services to overcome technical and regulatory hurdles and reach commercialisation.

The zero-emissions aircraft, which take off and land like helicopters and carry passengers and cargo, are being developed by a number of start-ups as well as aircraft makers and automakers, but they face a long road to profitability.

Hyundai is ahead of its previously stated timetable for rolling out air-mobility vehicles, Jose Munoz, the company's global COO, said in an interview broadcast on Monday at the Reuters Events Car of the Future conference.

Munoz, who is also CEO of Hyundai North America, previously said urban air taxis would be in operation at major US airports by 2028 and perhaps earlier. He told Reuters on Monday it could possibly happen before 2025.

“We see this market as a significant growth opportunity,” Munoz said, adding he was “very confident” of the technology's development.

Hyundai is developing air taxis powered by electric batteries that can transport five to six people from highly congested urban centres to airports.

Other automakers developing flying cars either alone or with start-ups include Toyota Motor Corp, Daimler AG and China's Geely Automobile Holdings.

“I think that there's a long pathway here,” Pamela Fletcher, vice-president of GM's Global Innovation team, said at the Reuters event. “2030 is probably a real commercial inflection point.”

She added: “It's a very nascent space. There's a lot of work to be done on the regulatory side, as well as the actual technology side.”

In January, GM unveiled a flying Cadillac concept.

Morgan Stanley has estimated the total addressable market for urban air mobility could hit $1 trillion (roughly R13.8 trillion) by 2040 and $9 trillion (roughly R124 trillion) by 2050.

In 2019, Hyundai, which has a dedicated Urban Air Mobility Division led by Jaiwon Shin, a former NASA engineer, pledged to invest about $1.5bn in urban air mobility by 2025.

Munoz said Hyundai sees its flying cars serving not only residential customers but also transporting commercial cargo.

Hyundai does not want to sell flying cars as a simple transaction, but believes it can develop services around the vehicles, Munoz said.

READ MORE

Moscow offers free cars to spur people to get Covid-19 vaccine

Moscow will give away cars in a prize draw for residents who get the Covid-19 shot in an effort to speed the slow rate of vaccinations, its mayor ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Huawei aims to reach 'true' driverless car technology in 2025

China's Huawei Technologies aims to develop driverless passenger car technology by 2025, an executive said on Thursday, as the world's largest ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Ferrari's fashions reveal high-performance fabrics with 'couture touch'

Ferrari on Sunday rolled out its first in-house fashion collection, offering fans of the Ferrari brand and its supercars a touch of "couture" within ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Haval H6 hits back at Chinese car stigmas First Drives
  2. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews
  3. The bold new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 will reach SA in August New Models
  4. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features
  5. In 2021 slow-car-fast is always better than fast-car-slow Features

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal