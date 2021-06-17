news

Electric supercar maker Rimac to go public in 2022

17 June 2021 - 08:19 By Reuters
The all-electric Rimac Nevera produces 1,427kW and 2,360Nm worth of torque.
The all-electric Rimac Nevera produces 1,427kW and 2,360Nm worth of torque.
Image: Supplied

Porsche's Croatian partner Rimac will go public in 2022 and soon take over the luxury carmaker Bugatti, Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.

The company is aiming for a valuation of around €5bn (roughly R84.6bn), the magazine reported, citing sources close to the matter.

Together with Porsche, Rimac will soon also take over Bugatti, which will be brought into a joint venture with Rimac holding 55% and Porsche 45% of the shares, Manager Magazin reported.

No-one at Volkswagen or at Porsche was immediately available to comment on the report.

READ MORE

Why you can expect car price hikes in 2021 despite stronger rand

Motor companies are quick to hike new-car prices in response to a weakened rand, but are less eager to pass on savings to consumers when the currency ...
Motoring
1 hour ago

GM to boost spending on EVs, add two new battery plants

General Motors Co will boost global spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35bn through 2025, a 30% jump over its most recent forecast as ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Volvo Cars to explore use of fossil-free steel

Swedish steelmaker SSAB AB is teaming up with Volvo Cars to develop fossil-free steel for use in the automotive industry
Motoring
22 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. The mystery of SA's missing Porsche 550 Spyder Features
  2. Seven steps to buying your dream used car Features
  3. REVIEW | Haval scales new heights with value-packed Jolion Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | 2021 Haval H6 hits back at Chinese car stigmas First Drives
  5. Five ways to make your fuel last longer Features

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...