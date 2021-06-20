news

IN PICTURES | Meet the inventors of a car-like speedboat

20 June 2021 - 15:04 By Reuters
Karim Amin, 29, one of the three Egyptians who designed and invented a vehicle that can drive on water.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Meet Karim Amin, 29, one of the three Egyptians who designed and invented a vehicle that can drive on water. 

The inventors say they have produced 12 cars so far and they are now available for sale.

Karim Amin, 29 does a quick check at Porto Marina in Alexandria, Egypt .
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Men push the aqua vehicle into the water at Porto Marina in Alexandria, Egypt
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Just another casual drive around Porto Marina in Alexandria, Egypt.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Like something out of a James Bond movie - why bother with a boat when you can just use your car?
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Taking a vehicle that can drive on water for a spin at Porto Marina in Alexandria, Egypt.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Three friends produced a vehicle that can drive on water in Egypt .They have so far produced 12 vehicles and received many orders when they revealed the vehicle is mainly produced using local material. #EgyptianCar #Egypt #Speedboat Subscribe to our channel for all our latest in-depth, on the ground reporting from around the world.

