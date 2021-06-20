IN PICTURES | Meet the inventors of a car-like speedboat
20 June 2021 - 15:04
Meet Karim Amin, 29, one of the three Egyptians who designed and invented a vehicle that can drive on water.
The inventors say they have produced 12 cars so far and they are now available for sale.
