Reality check for VW in China after sluggish start for electric car series

Volkswagen AG's ID series — the backbone of its electric vehicle ambitions — is off to what even company sources call a worryingly slow start in China.

Sales in May of two ID.4 electric SUV models, launched only two months earlier, came to a mere 1,213 combined. And that was about 200 fewer than in April, according to auto consultancy LMC.

The sales fall far short of initial hopes, four people with knowledge of the matter said, and what some other automakers have achieved with early sales of flagship EV offerings in the world's largest auto market.

Volkswagen's venture with state-owned SAIC Motor, which makes the slightly bigger ID.4 X model, had been targeting sales of 50,000-60,000 vehicles this year, according to comments by Yang Siyao, a company marketing executive, in Chinese media in March.

A separate venture between the world's No. 2 automaker and FAW which makes the ID.4 CROZZ had similar targets, one of the sources said. Those goals now seem unrealistic.

Furthermore, both ventures' EV plants are running below 10% of production capacity, according to three of the people.

The sources blamed the less than auspicious debut on a lack of smart tech features, fierce competition, a late launch compared to Tesla Inc and Chinese EV makers as well as hiccups with its new EV sales network.

“Sales so far are behind our earlier expectations. We've had to dial down production plans for the ID.4 again and again,” said one person, who like the other sources was not authorised to speak to media and declined to be identified.

“This is not healthy, but at the moment customers are not coming to buy them.”

In another sign of sales stress, SAIC-Volkswagen has suggested staff members buy ID.4s, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

By comparison, Tesla sold 6,612 of its Model Y in China in the first two months after its launch. The ID.4's sales performance in China also contrasts sharply with Europe, where it is a top-selling electric car with 12,101 sold in the first two months post-launch, according to JATO Dynamics.