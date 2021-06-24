news

WATCH | Porsche topples Mercedes with new Nürburgring lap record

24 June 2021 - 10:17 By Motoring Staff

Porsche has officially set a new lap record for road-legal production cars around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a 911 GT2 RS fitted with a Manthey Performance Kit.

Available as an option to European customers through Porsche's special 'Tequipment' accessory catalogue and developed as part of a close collaboration between Porsche's engineers in Weissach and Manthey-Racing’s track specialists, this performance-enhancing kit consists of chassis, aerodynamic and brake components specially developed for the 911 GT2 RS. It also includes the Weissach Package's light magnesium alloy wheels.

With Porsche development driver Lars Kern at the wheel this GT2 RS lapped the gnarly 20.8km circuit in a time of 6:43.300. This is exactly 4.747 seconds quicker than the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series that's been ruling the 'Ring since November last year. 

“The 911 GT2 RS sticks to the track like glue with the Manthey Performance Kit,” says Kern. You feel as if you’re in a racing car, especially on faster corners. It is truly breathtaking how the car puts its 515kW down, and how incredibly well it brakes while always remaining easy to control,” he concludes.

