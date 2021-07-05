VW hands control of ultra-luxury Bugatti to Rimac and Porsche

Volkswagen AG will fold its ultra-luxury Bugatti brand into a joint venture with Croatian electric supercar maker Rimac Automobili, extending a lifeline to the boutique French manufacturer known for hulking 16-cylinder engines.

Rimac will hold a 55% stake in the joint venture, with VW’s Porsche sports-car unit owning the remaining 45%, the companies said Monday. Porsche earlier this year lifted its stake in Rimac to 24%.

VW CEO Herbert Diess has stepped up efforts to focus funds on the German group’s namesake, Audi and Porsche brands as Europe’s biggest car maker embarked on the industry’s largest push into electric vehicles to challenge Tesla. While Rimac is closely held, it’s been fielding interest from special purpose acquisition companies.

VW started to review options for niche brands and noncore businesses five years ago, but results have been modest so far. Bugatti’s shift to the joint venture with Rimac follows the sale of industrial gearbox maker Renk AG and the downsized initial public offering of a minority stake in truck unit Traton SE in 2019. Efforts to separate the Italian brands Ducati and Lamborghini gained little traction and were called off late last year.

Bugatti has consistently generated positive results in recent years, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told reporters in a webcast. The joint venture with Rimac is set up for yielding “very good profitability” that’s appropriate for a hypercar manufacturer, he said.