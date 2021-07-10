news

Ford amends bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language

10 July 2021 - 13:05 By Reuters
A file image of the Ford logo.
Image: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Ford Motor Co on Friday amended its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language in an effort to build a more inclusive workplace.

The automaker said it would use the title 'chair' in place of 'chairman'.

This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions need to be more inclusive.

Earlier this year, the White House added gender-neutral pronouns that people could select when contacting the US government, while professional networking site LinkedIn announced plans to let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in certain countries.

