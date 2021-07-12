news

Spain to invest €4.3bn in electric vehicle production

12 July 2021 - 14:01 By Reuters
Spain will invest in the production of electric vehicles as part of a major national spending programme financed mostly by European Union recovery funds.
Spain will invest 4.3bn (roughly R74,001,998,000) in the production of electric vehicles as part of a major national spending programme financed mostly by European Union recovery funds, a government presentation showed on Monday.

The government-run plan will include the whole production chain from extracting lithium to assembling battery cells and manufacturing electric vehicles, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event to present the project.

