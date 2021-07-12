Spain to invest €4.3bn in electric vehicle production
Spain will invest €4.3bn (roughly R74,001,998,000) in the production of electric vehicles as part of a major national spending programme financed mostly by European Union recovery funds, a government presentation showed on Monday.
The government-run plan will include the whole production chain from extracting lithium to assembling battery cells and manufacturing electric vehicles, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event to present the project.