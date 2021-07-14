news

Dutch court awards compensation to owners of rigged VW cars

14 July 2021 - 11:49 By Reuters
The district court in Amsterdam said compensation was warranted for buyers of a new and second-hand Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda that had the fraudulent software installed.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A Dutch court said on Wednesday the owners of cars made by Volkswagen Group with software meant to rig diesel engine emissions tests were entitled to compensation.

The district court in Amsterdam said €3,000 (roughly R52,068) compensation was warranted for buyers of a new Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Skoda that had the software installed, while owners of a second-hand car should get €1,500 (roughly R26,007).

The compensation, which can be appealed by the German automaker, covers around 150,000 cars sold by dealers targeted in the class action suit, the court said.

The verdict is the latest in a string of payouts and fines for Volkswagen since it admitted in 2015 to using fraudulent software to make diesel engines appear cleaner than they were.

Since the scandal broke, it has cost the company more than €32bn (roughly R554,978,741,120) in fines, refits and legal costs.

