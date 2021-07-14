Riots put the brakes on car sales and services

A number of car dealers in KZN were looted, including a Hyundai dealership in Springfield Park where people stole batteries, sound systems and tyres from new vehicles on the floor.

He said the unrest has also brought many motor workshops to a near-standstill, with car owners failing to arrive for scheduled services while staying home during the riots.

Guy Kilfoil, dealer principal of BMW Bedfordview, says his workshop normally services up to 50 cars a day but this dwindled to only nine cars on Monday and 16 on Tuesday.

Christo Kruger of Porsche Centre Johannesburg in Paulshof said customers were staying away, with far fewer people shopping for cars or servicing their vehicles.

Dommisse said the situation was worsened by fake news, and customers had been scared off by unfounded rumours of certain car dealers being targeted for looting.

The unrest is expected to put a big dent in SA’s new-car sales, which had showed signs of recovery after a pandemic-hit 2020 that saw sales declining 29.1% to 380,449 units, levels last seen two decades ago.

New-vehicle sales for the first half of 2021, at 227,440 units, were 40.1% higher than over the same period in 2020 which was more adversely affected by lockdowns. Compared to the pre-Covid-19 first six months of 2019, the new-vehicle market was still 11.7% down, highlighting that a full recovery would be protracted until about 2023, said the Naamsa Automotive Business Council.