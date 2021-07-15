news

Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA

15 July 2021 - 12:33 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
Mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund indicates that petrol is set for an increase of 87 cents a litre, diesel 58 cents and illuminating paraffin 56 cents.
Mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund indicates that petrol is set for an increase of 87 cents a litre, diesel 58 cents and illuminating paraffin 56 cents.
Image: vladstar / 123rf

The Automobile Association (AA) has called on South Africans to limit all non-essential travel as road transport comes under pressure from unrest and the spectre of fuel shortages. The association also warned that unaudited mid-month fuel price data from the Central Energy Fund reflected a risk of substantial fuel price hikes at month-end.

“Fuel prices were already trending higher before the widespread looting and unrest of the past few days. But now, the daily rand/US dollar exchange rate has spiked from R14.35 to nearly R14.80 since June 12. SA imports a lot of fuel, which will inevitably cost more in rand terms. Meanwhile, international oil prices remain on the advance, adding further pressure,” it said.

The mid-month data indicates that petrol is set for an increase of 87c/l, diesel 58c and illuminating paraffin 56c, and the AA says it expects little respite before month-end. The association notes that while the supply of fuel will not push the prices of fuels higher, the weakening rand as a result of the riots will play a major role as the exchange rate is a key indicator for the local fuel price.

In a related development, SA Petroleum Refiners (Sapref), which runs a massive refinery complex in Durban supplying 35% of SA’s refined fuel, has declared force majeure.

“Sapref's declaration of force majeure means that events beyond its control — the recent lawlessness — has forced it to shut down the refinery,” the association explained.

The AA warned that if an operational refinery were to be overrun by criminals, surrounding areas would be at great risk.

“Past disasters involving refineries have polluted wide areas and claimed hundreds of lives, so Sapref's caution is justified. If the shutdown were to be protracted though, it could impact considerably on fuel supply to many areas, including Gauteng and other northern provinces inland,” it adds.

The AA advised motorists to avoid unnecessary journeys and to buy no more fuel than necessary, to preserve current stocks for essential and emergency services.

“We also advise citizens to work remotely where possible, and our plea to business is to accommodate the difficulties their staff may face if mass transit is affected by fuel shortages.”

The AA added that needless rand weakness driven by the government’s ineffective response to the crisis would hit vulnerable citizens first and hardest.

“People who use paraffin for heating, lighting and cooking are rarely in a financial position to absorb large price hikes,” the association said.

READ MORE

Riots put the brakes on car sales and services

Fear keeps car shoppers at home while some dealers close or clear their showrooms
Motoring
23 hours ago

No need to panic-buy petrol after closure of refinery, there are other suppliers: AA

Motorists should not panic as there is no official confirmation that there is a fuel shortage, the Automobile Association said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

How to stay safe on the roads during civil unrest

Motorists and other road users in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng are advised to plan their trips with care, avoid areas where civil unrest has ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Can Ford and Volkswagen nail the joint bakkie project? Features
  2. REVIEW | 2021 Ford Everest Sport is a do-it-all companion Reviews
  3. Bold new 2022 Opel Astra breaks cover New Models
  4. REVIEW | Life’s easy in the 2021 Volkswagen T6.1 Kombi Reviews
  5. Riots put the brakes on car sales and services news

Latest Videos

‘I will die for my community’: Taxi drivers fight back against looters
Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?