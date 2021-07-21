news

VW to end US production and sales of Passat as it focuses on SUVs

21 July 2021 - 08:54 By Reuters
US sales and production of the VW Passat will come to an end in 2022.
US sales and production of the VW Passat will come to an end in 2022.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen AG said on Monday it will end US sales and production of the Passat sedan next year, the latest shift by automakers away from cars and toward larger sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Volkswagen said it will end US  assembly of the Passat sedan in Tennessee in 2022. VW has sold versions of the Passat since 1974 in the US – initially under the Dasher and Quantum names – and the Passat name first appeared in the US market in 1990.

Since 2011, Volkswagen has built more than 700,000 Passat vehicles at its Chattanooga factory. A version of the car has also been on sale in China, assembled by SAIC in Shanghai, the company said.

VW is building its Atlas SUV in Tennessee and next year will begin production of its electric ID.4 SUV at the US plant.

More than 1.76 million Passat, Dasher and Quantum models have been sold in the US since 1974.

Many automakers in the US have dramatically cut back on car production and sales in recent years in favour of larger utility vehicles.

In 2018 Ford Motor Co announced it would largely abandon the US sedan market, saying it would stop selling the Fiesta, Focus, Taurus and Fusion sedans, the last of which was discontinued last year.

BMW can’t finish production of 10,000 cars due to chip crunch

BMW said on Tuesday nearly all its German plants were affected by an ongoing shortage of semiconductors that are preventing the luxury carmaker from ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

American duo sentenced to prison for helping Ghosn flee Japan

A Tokyo court on Monday doled out the first sentences related to Carlos Ghosn's arrest and escape from Japan, imprisoning US Army Special Forces ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Bono’s Benz to go under the hammer

Shopping for a classic car and still haven’t found what you’re looking for? The custom 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SEL once owned by U2 frontman Bono is ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new VW Golf 8 GTI New Models
  2. Can Ford and Volkswagen nail the joint bakkie project? Features
  3. Audi shows off its new 2021 RS3 New Models
  4. Lewis Hamilton subjected to racist abuse online after British Grand Prix news
  5. Massive fuel price hike and possible shortages ahead, warns AA news

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’