news

Daimler to invest more than €40bn in electric vehicles by 2030

22 July 2021 - 13:52 By Reuters
Daimler CEO Ola Källenius (pictured) says the company is focusing on becoming 100% electric.
Daimler CEO Ola Källenius (pictured) says the company is focusing on becoming 100% electric.
Image: Daimler

Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler said on Thursday it would invest more than 40bn (roughly R684bn) between 2022 and 2030 to develop battery electric vehicles (EVs), and from 2025 all new vehicle platforms would only make electric cars.

The German luxury carmaker said with partners it would build eight new battery plants as it ramps up EV production and would be ready to be fully electric by 2030, though it stopped short of giving a hard deadline to stop selling fossil-fuel cars.

Some carmakers like Geely-owned Volvo Cars have committed to going all electric by 2030, while General Motors Co says it aspires to be fully electric by 2035.

“We need to move the debate away from when you build the last combustion engine because it's not relevant,” CEO Ola Källenius told Reuters. “The question is how quickly can you scale up to being close to 100% electric and that's what we're focusing on.”

Daimler said that as of 2025, the company expects electric and hybrid electric cars to make up 50% of sales, earlier than its previous forecast that this would happen by 2030.

The carmaker will unveil three electric platforms — one for passenger cars, one for vans and one for high-performance vehicles — that will be launched in 2025.

Daimler is also acquiring British firm YASA Ltd to help it develop high-performance electric motors.

READ MORE

Mercedes vows to be ready for car markets going electric-only

Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz is accelerating its electric-vehicle push to defend its position as the world’s best-selling luxury-car maker through a ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Health-conscious Hamilton invests in green-drink company

Lewis Hamilton is investing in a green-drink business as the British racing driver and others capitalise on demand for health and wellness products
Motoring
7 hours ago

SA shoppers express more interest in electric cars

South Africans shopping for cars are beginning to show a stronger interest in electric vehicles (EVs). AutoTrader’s midyear industry report shows a ...
Motoring
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mzansi — this is how much you'll pay for the new VW Golf 8 GTI New Models
  2. Can Ford and Volkswagen nail the joint bakkie project? Features
  3. Audi shows off its new 2021 RS3 New Models
  4. McLaren MP4-12C supercar crashes in rainy, windy Cape Town news
  5. WeBuyCars confirms purchase of TicketPro Dome news

Latest Videos

Dividing lines: Phoenix at epicentre of looting, racial tensions and violence ...
Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’