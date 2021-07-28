Petrol’s bullish recovery could fizzle on rising infection rates

The summer rebound in global fuel demand could be turning into a slowdown as analysts expect petrol consumption to taper off due to resurgent coronavirus cases and structural changes in commuting patterns.

Petrol demand in the US, the world’s top oil consumer, has nearly recovered to 2019 levels following the plunge in travel and business activity during the worst of the pandemic in 2020.

However, coronavirus cases worldwide have started to rise after largely falling in May and June, according to the Reuters global Covid-19 tracker, undermining the recovery.

Petrol demand in the US and Europe is hitting a plateau, and those two regions account for roughly a third of global petroleum consumption, making them key to the rebound in oil and refining markets.

Monthly growth in mobility and transport fuel demand are believed to have slowed in June, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a July report.

The energy watchdog expects global fuel demand to reach pre-pandemic levels by next year, but analysts said that could be pushed out further if coronavirus infections and the slow pace of vaccinations worldwide further entrenches structural changes in demand, including more telecommuting and less air travel.

“We’re still very much actively dealing with new cases in the US and abroad, and that is putting greater pull on demand and what was originally anticipated for this recovery process in the middle of summer for this year,” said Devin Gladden, manager of federal affairs at the American Automobile Association.

The IEA, which represents oil-consuming nations, said in March that petrol demand was unlikely to return to 2019 levels, in large part due to a shift to electric vehicles.

Global petrol demand is expected to total 25.4-million barrels per day (bpd) this year, down 4.5% from 2019 levels, the IEA said in March.

Countries in Asia are restricting movement again, affecting travel patterns. Indonesia, Asia’s top importer of petrol, is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the region. The country, with more than 270-million people, has Southeast Asia’s biggest caseload, and is extending some restrictions.