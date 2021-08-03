news

A record SA doesn't want: fuel prices at an all-time high from midnight

03 August 2021 - 17:47 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
The price of petrol and diesel has risen 20-25% since January, while a litre of paraffin is more than 30% more expensive than it was in January. Stock photo.
The price of petrol and diesel has risen 20-25% since January, while a litre of paraffin is more than 30% more expensive than it was in January. Stock photo.
Image: jarun / 123rf

The price of all fuel will, from midnight on Tuesday night, hit record highs across the country, outstripping by some margin the priciest fuel has ever been in SA.

According to the Automobile Association (AA), fuel first hit record highs in April when 95 ULP in Gauteng was priced at R17.32 a litre, and R16.61 at the coast. Record highs were again recorded in July with the price pegged at R17.39 inland, and R16.67 at the coast.

The last time the fuel price was above R17/l was in October/November 2018 when it reached R17.08 for 95 ULP in Gauteng. In the same months a litre of fuel was priced at R16.49 at the coast, the priciest it had ever been before.

However, these figures pale against the R18.30/l (Gauteng) and R17.58/l (coast) which come into effect for August. Petrol 95 ULP is now 23.15% more expensive than it was in January in Gauteng, and 24.15% more expensive at the coast.

Petrol and diesel price breakdown from December 2015 to August 2021.
Petrol and diesel price breakdown from December 2015 to August 2021.
Image: Supplied

Diesel is between 20.31% and 21.13% more expensive in Gauteng and the coast compared with January numbers.

The biggest shock is the steep increases in illuminating paraffin prices: a litre of paraffin in Gauteng is now 30.31% more expensive than it was in January and 33.84% more expensive at the coast than at the beginning of the year.

The AA says given the fluidity of the two key factors which influence the local fuel price — the rand/US dollar exchange rate and international petroleum product prices — it’s impossible to forecast the trajectory of fuel prices in the coming months.

READ MORE:

11 fuel-saving tips that could save you around R20,000 a year

From August 4 2021, South Africans will have to pay record prices for fuel, putting many cash-strapped households under more pressure. Through a few ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Motorists to be hit with hefty fuel price increase in August

All fuel types will be more expensive in August when the department of mineral resources and energy adjusts fuel prices.
Motoring
4 days ago

These are the most fuel-efficient used cars you can buy for under R300,000

SA’s petrol price recently hit a record high, with the rapidly rising cost of diesel not far behind (the latest figures suggest yet more pain at the ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Toyota's Johan van Zyl dies news
  2. CAR CLINIC | What you need to know about modern fuel injection Features
  3. Everything you need to know about lowering your car's suspension Features
  4. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  5. Vettel disqualified from Hungarian GP Motorsport

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...