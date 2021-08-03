A record SA doesn't want: fuel prices at an all-time high from midnight

The price of all fuel will, from midnight on Tuesday night, hit record highs across the country, outstripping by some margin the priciest fuel has ever been in SA.

According to the Automobile Association (AA), fuel first hit record highs in April when 95 ULP in Gauteng was priced at R17.32 a litre, and R16.61 at the coast. Record highs were again recorded in July with the price pegged at R17.39 inland, and R16.67 at the coast.

The last time the fuel price was above R17/l was in October/November 2018 when it reached R17.08 for 95 ULP in Gauteng. In the same months a litre of fuel was priced at R16.49 at the coast, the priciest it had ever been before.

However, these figures pale against the R18.30/l (Gauteng) and R17.58/l (coast) which come into effect for August. Petrol 95 ULP is now 23.15% more expensive than it was in January in Gauteng, and 24.15% more expensive at the coast.