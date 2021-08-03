New car sales nosedived in July

The momentum being gathered in SA’s new vehicle sales recovery was given a harsh blow during July as civil protests tore through large parts of the country. In addition, the majority of the sales month was spent in adjusted level 4 lockdown and the ongoing impact of stock shortages was exacerbated by disruptions in the logistics chain at ports.

“July brought the fragility of the motor industry back into stark focus,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

“Not only did the month bring physical impacts, but the resulting consequences in business and consumer confidence will continue to challenge the industry’s recovery for months to come. Once again, the industry’s resilience is being put to the test.”

WesBank remains optimistic, however, for the industry’s continued recovery.