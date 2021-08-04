news

Australia takes Mercedes to court for downplaying Takata airbag risks

04 August 2021 - 13:45 By Reuters
Australia's consumer watchdog alleges Mercedes-Benz has downplayed the risks involved with the use of Takata airbags in its vehicles.
Australia's consumer watchdog alleges Mercedes-Benz has downplayed the risks involved with the use of Takata airbags in its vehicles.
Image: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Australia's consumer watchdog filed a court case against Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday, alleging the company downplayed the risks involved with the use of Takata airbags in its vehicles.

The defective airbags, which in rare instances lead to a rupture in inflator and send potentially deadly metal fragments flying, have resulted in the world's largest automotive recall impacting 100-million vehicles.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said staff at the Mercedes call centre told customers it was "OK" to use vehicles that were more than six years old and that the recall was precautionary as there have been no major incidents.

By downplaying the risks, the watchdog said consumers were exposed to potentially serious injury or death.

"These alleged representations used language which was inconsistent with the requirements of the compulsory recall notice," it said.

Voluntary recalls in Australia due to the defective airbags began in 2009, but it was made compulsory in 2018 for four million defective airbags identified for replacement after a car crash in Sydney that led to one death.

Germany's Daimler AG, the parent of Mercedes-Benz, said its vehicles were not fitted with Takata "Alpha" airbags that were identified as a higher risk by the ACCC.

It said since its vehicles were fitted with "Beta" airbags, the "recall process overseen by the ACCC did not require affected Mercedes-Benz vehicles to be off the road or owners to cease driving them until the repair was undertaken".

The ACCC, however, said its recall notice included both Alpha and Beta airbags, citing the death in Sydney and a serious injury to a driver due to defective Beta airbags.

Daimler said 97.7% of affected airbags have been replaced to date and it has cooperated with the ACCC through its investigation and made improvements to internal systems and call centre operations to address concerns. 

WATCH | Audi RS3 sets a new lap record at the Nürburgring

The new 2021 Audi RS3 has blitzed around Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife in a time of 7:40.74 – a new lap record in the compact segment. Audi ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Toyota posts record $9.2bn quarterly operating profit on sales rebound

Toyota Motor Corp reported on Wednesday a record quarterly operating profit of 997.49 billion yen (roughly R130,726,965,000) as pandemic-hit sales ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari boss has zero fears over electric future

Ferrari, the sports car maker synonymous with roaring petrol engines, welcomes the shift to electric powertrains and is confident of retaining its ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. A record SA doesn't want: fuel prices at an all-time high from midnight news
  2. Everything you need to know about lowering your car's suspension Features
  3. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  4. Toyota's Johan van Zyl dies news
  5. 11 fuel-saving tips that could save you around R20,000 a year Features

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...