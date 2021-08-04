WATCH | Audi RS3 sets a new lap record at the Nürburgring

The 2021 Audi RS3 sees the debut of the firm's “RS Torque Splitter” rear differential, that can distribute power between the rear wheels depending on the driver mode selected. In “Dynamic Mode” this system will apply more torque to the outside rear wheel for enhanced traction and stability. In “RS Torque Rear Mode” it will send 100% of available torque to the outside wheel, making the RS3 more tail-happy that it's ever been before.

“In general, the new RS3 is much more agile when driving from the middle of the curve to its end and when accelerating out of the curve,” said German race ace Stippler. “For me, the torque splitter is a quantum leap in terms of agile driving.”

In terms of local availability, Audi has confirmed that the new RS3 Sportback and Sedan models will be touching down on our shores during the second half of 2022. Pricing and final specifications will be confirmed closer to that time.