How Mercedes-AMG plans to tackle a new era of electrification

Mercedes-Benz is getting ready to go electric across all its model ranges by the end of the decade. From 2025, customers will be able to choose an all-electric alternative for every model the company makes — including high-performance AMG versions.

Wait, AMG? Purveyors of growling V8 petrol cars? Yes, it’s part of the industry-wide move to less polluting, electrically powered vehicles in the effort to combat global warming. And there will be four-cylinder cars with AMG badges.

But before high-performance petrolheads recoil in horror, AMG plans to rock down to electric avenue with its signature performance and character intact, including the all-important sound.

Mercedes’s performance division is creating two types of electrified sports cars that are kinder to the environment: petrol-electric hybrids and full-electric vehicles.

HYBRIDS

Mercedes-AMG’s most powerful hybrid machine is the one with the smallest engine: the AMG One hypercar, which uses the same 1.6l V6 petrol-electric drivetrain as Lewis Hamilton’s multiple championship-winning Formula One car.

With a power output exceeding 735kW, a rev limit of 11,000rpm and a top speed over 350km/h, it’s the alpha male of the triple-pointed star range. In case you were interested, all 275 units have already been sold at $2.72m (R40m) apiece.

But AMG has built its reputation on thumping big V8 engines and these will continue to form part of the equation. Pairing an electric motor with the biturbo petrol 4.0l V8 used in today’s snarling AMG cars, the AMG Performance Hybrid drivetrains will provide speed, sound and at least a casual nod to reducing CO 2 emissions.

With more than 600kW and 1,000Nm of torque available, a sub three-second 0-100km/h sprint will be possible depending on the vehicle this powertrain is used in, and that lusty eight-cylinder sound will continue to thrill. One of the first recipients of this drivetrain will be the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 73e four-door sports coupé.

Lower down the totem pole will be four-cylinder AMG Performance Hybrids, using a tweaked version of the 2.0l petrol turbo powering the world’s fastest hatchback: the Mercedes-AMG A45 S.