Securi-lid roll top cover available on Ford Ranger Wildtrak

Ford is offering its popular Ranger Wildtrak bakkie with the Securi-lid roll top cover. Engineered to keep your cargo safe from prying eyes with its fully lockable design, this retractable load box cover is available for order through Ford’s nationwide dealer network. Installation is relatively simple and requires no drilling, in line with Ford’s warranty terms.

“The addition of the Securi-lid roll top cover is a great addition to our Ford-approved accessories line-up,” says Ford SA.

“It provides the additional practicality and security customers require, while maintaining the distinctive looks of the Ranger Wildtrak with its trademark styling that includes the integrated sports hoop.”

The Securi-lid roll top cover comes at a recommended retail price of R21,213 (including VAT), which includes the cost of installation by an authorised Securi-lid fitment centre.