news

Securi-lid roll top cover available on Ford Ranger Wildtrak

10 August 2021 - 11:32 By Motoring Staff
A Ford Ranger Wildtrak fitted with the optional Securi-lid roll top cover.
A Ford Ranger Wildtrak fitted with the optional Securi-lid roll top cover.
Image: Suppied

Ford is offering its popular Ranger Wildtrak bakkie with the Securi-lid roll top cover. Engineered to keep your cargo safe from prying eyes with its fully lockable design, this retractable load box cover is available for order through Ford’s nationwide dealer network. Installation is relatively simple and requires no drilling, in line with Ford’s warranty terms.

“The addition of the Securi-lid roll top cover is a great addition to our Ford-approved accessories line-up,” says Ford SA.

“It provides the additional practicality and security customers require, while maintaining the distinctive looks of the Ranger Wildtrak with its trademark styling that includes the integrated sports hoop.”

The Securi-lid roll top cover comes at a recommended retail price of R21,213 (including VAT), which includes the cost of installation by an authorised Securi-lid fitment centre.

Yes it's true – an all-new Lamborghini Countach is coming

Remember the Lamborghini Countach? Heck, of course you do. Poster car of at least two generations and undisputed supercar royalty, this wedge-shaped ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Carry the weight with the 2021 Hyundai Cargo range

Hyundai has launched three versatile Cargo models into the SA market. Designed to meet the needs of businesses across the board, this trio of ...
Motoring
4 days ago

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 is one hell of an anniversary gift

Founded in 1996 by ex-DTM racing driver, Olaf Manthey, Manthey-Racing is a German-based motorsport outfit that has enjoyed considerable success in ...
Motoring
3 days ago
A Ford Ranger Wildtrak fitted with the optional Securi-lid roll top cover.
A Ford Ranger Wildtrak fitted with the optional Securi-lid roll top cover.
Image: Suppied
subscribe

Most read

  1. Everything you need to know about lowering your car's suspension Features
  2. Your ultimate guide to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo Mk1 Features
  3. 11 fuel-saving tips that could save you around R20,000 a year Features
  4. WATCH | Lewis Hamilton driving his loud Pagani Zonda in Monaco Features
  5. F1 stewards to assess Aston Martin's case on August 9 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Jacob Zuma’s court appearance postponed (again) due to ill health
Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet