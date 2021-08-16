Grace period for expired vehicle discs and licences stops at the end of August

Motorists with expired vehicle discs and driving licences are warned that the grace period for renewals stops at the end of August.

The Automobile Association (AA) has warned that government has indicated no further extensions will be considered, putting more pressure on motorists who haven’t yet renewed these documents.

However, said the AA, while time is up for motorists to renew the documents, time is also up for government to fix the renewal system. It again called on government to find lasting solutions to the renewal problems, noting that the failure of people to renew these documents is mainly due to the broken system they are forced to use, not their unwillingness to do so.

The extensions that end on August 31 cover two periods.

The first extension covers the period from March 26 to May 31 2021 and covers the following documents which expired during that time:

Vehicle licence discs;

Temporary permits;

Roadworthy certificates.

The second extension covers the period March 26 2020 to December 31 2020 and covers the following documents which expired during that that time:

Learner’s licences;

Driver’s licences

Professional driving permits.

The AA said despite the grace periods granted for the renewal of licences and discs, many people have failed to renew these documents through no fault of their own.

“Government acknowledges there are problems at the driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) which renew these documents. Yet, despite this, no further extensions will be considered, meaning people are at the mercy of a broken system. These problems persist and will continue to persist until government takes a bold decision to replace – not repair or revamp – the IT systems along with increased human resources at DTLCs,” said the AA.

The AA noted that even though people have a willingness to renew their licences or discs, many are faced with excessively long queues caused by reduced staff at DLTCs, who often work with limited resources.

“We have received many e-mails and calls from the public complaining that computers, printers and eye machines are not working at the DLTCs. Reduced staff numbers make the situation worse. In Gauteng the inability of many to access booking slots via the online booking system exacerbates their frustration,” said the AA.

The association said the inability of many to renew their documents will, sadly, force many to drive with expired and invalid discs and licences because they don’t have a choice.

“People need to be mobile for a number of reasons –work, children, emergencies. If people can’t renew their documents because the system isn’t working, they will not stop using their vehicles. They’ll use them with invalid documents. It’s as simple as that.

“We have said time and again that the current operations of the DLTCs need to be expanded, that the private sector must be roped in to assist, and that all current systems across the country must be replaced. Failure to implement even one of these recommendations will result in continued poor service delivery to the motoring public.”