Minki van der Westhuizen is Toyota's newest brand ambassador

16 August 2021 - 10:14 By Motoring Staff
Minki van der Westhuizen collecting her 2021 Toyota Fortuner VX.
Image: Supplied

Toyota SA has added media personality Minki van der Westhuizen to its growing list of influential brand ambassadors.

Van der Westhuizen needs no introduction as she spent years carving a name for herself in modelling, acting and television presenting, and is a household name in the local entertainment industry. To welcome her to the Toyota family, Van der Westhuizen is sporting a new set of wheels – the 2021 Toyota Fortuner VX.

Other notable Toyota ambassadors include Paralympians Ntando Mahlangu and Tyrone Pillay (who are jetting off to the Tokyo Games as we speak), as well as wildlife conservation crusader and popular YouTuber Dingo Dinkelman.

