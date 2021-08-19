2021 Festival of Motoring postponed due to pandemic

The fifth edition of the popular Festival of Motoring (FoM) has been postponed to August 2022 due to the ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Given the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and the worsening of the third wave, Messe Frankfurt SA has decided to postpone the 2021 Festival of Motoring,” says MD, Joshua Low.

“The safety of our exhibitors, attendees and staff is of the outmost concern for us.

“We believe this to be in the best interest of the industry and the event. We understand the significant impact of Covid-19 on the industry, but we are excited about the next event; with new feature areas, an additional focus on B2B and other initiatives to ensure that it will be the best one yet,” he adds.

The festival was supposed to run at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from August 26 to 29 2021 but will now be staged from August 26 to 28 2022.

“FoM will provide the ideal platform for the industry to relaunch and engage with consumers in an experiential format,” says show director, Judy Maharaj.

“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from sponsors, exhibitors and OEMs in support of this decision, with a great deal of interest in participating at the event in 2022. We worked hard to develop customised areas for participating manufacturers, streamlined the content by adding an all-new Speed Challenge.

“In addition, the event will provide culinary experiences, with celebrity chef Reuben Riffel and a range of family-friendly activities. A new and improved marketing campaign will ensure all participants derive greater value from the event.

“We know how much the Festival of Motoring community enjoys coming together for a motoring extravaganza each year. We guarantee fans that they will get to touch, feel and smell the Festival of Motoring experiences again,” concludes Maharaj.