Valentino Rossi to become a first-time father

The nine-time world champion will have a new challenge when he retires from MotoGP at the end of the season

19 August 2021 - 08:30 By Staff Writer
Valentino Ross and partner Francesca Novello.
Image: Twitter

Motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi, who is to retire from MotoGP racing at the end of the season, is to become a father for the first time.

On Wednesday the nine-time world champion revealed on social media that he and partner Francesca Novello are expecting a girl.

Nicknamed ‘The Doctor’, Rossi posted a picture of himself wearing a medical gown and pressing a stethoscope against Novello’s stomach.

The 42-year-old said: “After a careful visit we can tell you that Franci is pregnant! We are expecting a girl.”

Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, announced earlier this month that he would end his MotoGP career at the end of 2021 and looked forward to a future in car racing.

His nine world titles include seven championships in the top category.

