Valentino Rossi to become a first-time father

Motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi, who is to retire from MotoGP racing at the end of the season, is to become a father for the first time.

On Wednesday the nine-time world champion revealed on social media that he and partner Francesca Novello are expecting a girl.

Nicknamed ‘The Doctor’, Rossi posted a picture of himself wearing a medical gown and pressing a stethoscope against Novello’s stomach.

The 42-year-old said: “After a careful visit we can tell you that Franci is pregnant! We are expecting a girl.”