Covid-fuelled semiconductor crunch chips away at carmakers

In grim warnings this week, carmakers including Toyota and Volkswagen offered fresh evidence that the auto industry remains firmly in the grip of a semiconductor chip shortage that shows no sign of abating.

After being forced to close plants last year as the pandemic took hold, carmakers are now facing stiff competition from the sprawling consumer electronics industry for chip deliveries amid global supply chain disruptions.

The latest snarl-up comes as Covid-19 cases surge in Asian countries home to auto factories and chip plants such as Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, leading to stricter curbs to prevent the spread of the virus.

Japan's Toyota, thanks to a policy of stockpiling chips that dates back a decade to the 2011 earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster, had largely managed to avoid production cuts.

But the world's largest automaker by sales volumes said on Thursday it will slash global production for September by 40% from its previous plan, affecting 14 plants in Japan and elsewhere, including most of its North American factories.

Automobiles have become increasingly dependent on chips for everything from computer management of engines for better fuel economy to driver-assistance features such as emergency braking.