Licence extension welcome but remedial measures must be actioned now, says AA

“We are naturally happy that many of the solutions we have been proposing have been considered," said the AA.

“Among these is the establishment of more DLTCs, the introduction of mobile centres and kiosks at busy centres, extended operating hours of the DLTCs, the ability of DLTCs to accept online payments and the submission of eye tests by optometrists directly to NaTIS. This all makes sense and will hopefully ease pressure on the system. But now it is all a question of implementation.”

In addition, the minister noted planned improvements to the online booking system in Gauteng. The AA said this is long overdue and must be done as a matter of urgency.

According to Mbalula, there is a backlog of 2.8-million licences which need to be renewed nationally, but that only 1.2-million renewals have so far been processed. This means 42% of licences must still be renewed. This is in addition to motorists who require renewals which accrue monthly.

“The minister again noted that the problem is not with motorists but with the DLTCs. This is significant as it acknowledges that the system is the problem, not motorists,” said the AA.

“The interventions he has announced must now be put in motion. Our concern is that the time frames are tight and that many motorists may be stranded without the necessary renewals, forcing yet another extension in March.”

TimesLIVE