'Most dangerous stunt ever' a cruise for 'Mission: Impossible's' Tom

Tom Cruise on Thursday presented what he called his most dangerous stunt ever in a clip from his upcoming Mission: Impossible 7 movie.

Cruise, known for doing his own stunts, takes a motorbike ride down a ramp and off a giant cliff in Norway, letting go in midair before his parachute is released.

The clip, and a featurette of Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie talking about the feat, were shown at the CinemaCon gathering of movie theatre operators and Hollywood studio executives in Las Vegas, entertainment media reported.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted; we’ve been working on this for years," Cruise said in the video, according to Deadline Hollywood. “I wanted to do it since a little kid."