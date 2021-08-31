Hours extended as expired driving licences top a million

The backlog at licence renewal centres has left more than a million South Africans with expired driving licences.

This is according to Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO Makhosini Msibi, who was briefing parliament's transport portfolio committee on Tuesday morning amid frustrations among South Africans, especially in Gauteng, who are battling to get slots to renew their licences.

“The number of total expired licences throughout the country is 1,330,156,” said Msibi.

He said five provinces — Gauteng, the Western Cape, Mpumalanga, the Free State and the Northern Cape — were lagging with their renewals despite the introduction of an electronic system for eye tests.

The backlog was worsened by the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, which led to the country introducing a hard lockdown in March.