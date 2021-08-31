Volkswagen celebrates 70th year in SA

On August 31 1951, the first Volkswagen vehicle manufactured in SA, a humble air-cooled Beetle, rolled off the assembly line.

Exactly seven decades later, this German marque is today celebrating its 70th anniversary in Mzansi. The story of Volkswagen SA (VWSA), currently a market leader and the largest private employer in Nelson Mandela Bay with more than 4,000 employees, has included many achievements along the way.

Aside from the vehicles imported for the local market, the plant in Kariega has manufactured many iconic vehicles including the original Beetle, Type 2 Kombi, Audi models, the Golf (including the Citi Golf), Polo and Polo Vivo. The plant also began manufacturing the new facelifted sixth-generation Polo earlier in August.

The plant has manufactured more than four million vehicles, having reached that mark in November 2020. VWSA has been sole manufacturer of all new right-hand-drive Polo hatchbacks since 2010, and exclusive manufacturer of the flagship GTI variant.

VWSA achieved a record production year in 2019, when the plant manufactured 161,954 vehicles in a single year. Another milestone came in 2020, when the brand achieved a local market share of 21,6% – the highest in the history of VWSA, and the highest market share for Volkswagen worldwide last year.