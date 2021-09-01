news

WATCH | 'Dragon Ball's' Goku beats Flintstones in crazy car race in Peru

01 September 2021 - 10:42 By Reuters

In an unlikely crossover, Goku from "Dragon Ball" defeated the Flintstones in a recycled "crazy car"race in Peru on Monday.

The event in Lima's San Miguel district saw contestants race in homemade cars built from recycled materials.

"Families, children and parents show their creativity in this crazy car contest," said San Miguel mayor Jose Guevara.

The overall winners were three friends who built a car inspired by "Dragon Ball" animation. Second and third places were taken by the Flintstones and "Fast and Furious"-themed cars.

"We gave it our souls, our hearts and life and it's incredible we built this (car) in a few days. Here's the result of the union between three friends," said winner Henry Villodas.

