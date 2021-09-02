Global supply bottlenecks delay Tesla Roadster to 2023

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk on Wednesday signalled a one-year delay in the shipment of Roadster sports car to 2023, citing global supply chain bottlenecks.

Musk had in January hinted that the Roadster, which was originally set to be launched last year, would be released in late summer of 2022.

“2021 has been the year of super crazy supply chain shortages,” Musk tweeted. “Assuming 2022 is not mega drama, new Roadster should ship in 2023.”