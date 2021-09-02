New vehicle sales make a welcome recovery in August

The new vehicle market bounced back during August after being unsettled by a barrage of impacts during July.

Not only did sales show good growth over the same period last year, but August’s new vehicle sales were the second highest this year at 41,425 units, after March’s figure of 44,217. According to Naamsa/the Automotive Business Council, new vehicle sales were 24.6% up on August last year.

“Taking into account that July sales were significantly disrupted, the fact that sales were up 8.9% over June indicates some reparations from impacted July sales,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

August sales were 25.3% up over the skewed July new vehicle sales result.

WesBank shares the confidence expressed by motor industry CEOs during the first half of the year in a survey conducted by Naamsa.

“We have consistently held the optimistic view of recovery for the industry during 2021, with various signs showing growing confidence from both consumers and business,” says Gaoaketse.

“To have this environment amplified by industry confidence will help to continue to build momentum in the market’s recovery, preserving jobs and fulfilling demand.”

In terms of demand, WesBank believes the market is outrunning the industry’s ability to supply.

“Between the challenges of the pandemic, microchip shortages affecting international production — and therefore import supply to SA — and the prevailing market conditions that have simply hampered the free supply of certain models, the new vehicle market is poised to capture growth opportunities while trying to keep up.”

The bank’s demand is measured by applications for finance that continue to sit at levels equivalent to or above those experienced before the pandemic.