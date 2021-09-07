news

Golden BMW concept car steers clear of the paint shop

07 September 2021 - 10:59 By Bloomberg.com
The BMW i Vision Circular concept demonstrates the potential of a car that is consistently aligned to material cycles.
Image: Supplied

BMW wants to get people talking about another part of the sustainability puzzle: how do you recycle and reduce the sweep of materials that go into making a car?

The car maker is touting its BMW i Vision Circular concept vehicle that it says vastly cuts the use of primary materials. The BMW logo on the front hood is lasered on, reducing the need for a badge made from different-coloured cuts of metal or plastic.

The vehicle gets its golden hue from ionising the bodywork rather than applying layer upon and layer of colour in the paint shop. And those love-them-or-hate-them kidney grilles? BMW is sticking with them; they’re just made of LED lights rather than steel.

“We will need fewer primary resources that will also allow us to be more economically independent,” BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said during the vehicle’s unveiling.

Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.

