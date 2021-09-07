news

Porsche sees 'huge' demand for all-electric Taycan

07 September 2021 - 08:03 By Reuters
Porsche says that the waiting time for the Taycan can stretch up to six months.
Porsche says that the waiting time for the Taycan can stretch up to six months.
Image: Supplied

Luxury sports car maker Porsche AG is attracting huge demand for its Taycan model, causing wait times for the all-electric coupe to stretch to six months, CEO Oliver Blume said on Monday.

“Our original production capacity for the Taycan was 20,000 units this year — we've sold that many in the first half of the year,” Blume told a panel discussion at the IAA Mobility show in Munich.

“Incoming orders are huge — they are good in China too,” said Blume, adding that the Volkswagen group unit was, like other carmakers, battling chip shortages and had more incoming orders than it could meet.

Normal waiting times for a new vehicle were four months but they have now stretched to half a year, he said.

READ MORE

Great Wall Motors to launch electric car and hybrid SUV in Europe

Great Wall Motors will launch an electric compact car and a plug-in hybrid SUV in Europe in 2022, it said on Monday, joining a growing number of ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium

Italian scooter maker Piaggio said on Monday it had set up a consortium with Honda Motor Co, KTM AG and Yamaha Motor Co to encourage the use of ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Volkswagen CEO: smart cars are the industry’s real ‘gamechanger’

Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. RIP - End of the road for the Mazda3 Sedan in SA news
  2. REVIEW | New 2021 Haval H6 raises the bar for the Chinese brand Reviews
  3. SVI gives new Land Cruiser 300 the bulletproof treatment New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  5. Volkswagen set to abandon the stick news

Latest Videos

Playful President Ramaphosa on unemployment, Marikana and Covid at Q&A in ...
More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla